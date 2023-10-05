GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some $6.1 million in state grants will support five housing projects in Grand Rapids.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation issued the dollars through the second round of the Revitalization and Placemaking Program, which funds housing with a priority to affordable options.

The Diatribe’s new headquarters on S. Division Avenue south of Burton Street, The Emory, received $500,000. It will have offices, creative space and eight apartments for artists.

Benjamin Flats on Benjamin Avenue NE between Cedar and Bradford streets, got $960,000. It will have 16 rental units for households that make between 70% and 80% of the area median income.

ICCF Community Homes will get about $1.9 million to help fund the redevelopment of Seymour Condominiums. When all is said and done, there will be 27 condos, 14 of which will be for households below 80% average median income.

About $1.7 million will go to Southtown Lofts on Eastern Avenue SE north of Martin Luther King Jr. Street. The plan is to demolish the current building and put up a new one with 12 rental apartments for homes at between 6-% and 80% average median income.

The renovation of 2017 Eastern Avenue SE near Burton Street will get about $1.1 million. It will have 16 rental apartments for people at 45% to 100% average median income.

The city said it got all the grant money it asked for:

“Together with RAP 1.0, this state funding is closing gaps on a significant number of housing units critical to our community,” Deputy City Manager Kate Berens said in a statement.