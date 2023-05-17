GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Housing Commission is pushing back on a Washington Post investigation claiming the city is using facial recognition cameras to watch over public housing.

The Post’s investigation listed Grand Rapids as one of six cities in which “public housing residents are being watched by facial recognition cameras.” The housing commission told News 8 that’s not true.

The Post’s investigation found that nationally, facial recognition cameras are being used to “punish and evict public housing residents,” even for small violations of their lease.

“One man was filmed spitting in a hallway,” the report says of residents in public housing in Steubenville, Ohio. “A woman was recorded removing a cart from a communal laundry room. Footage in both cases was presented to a judge to help evict the residents in court.”

Phil Mayor, a senior staff attorney for American Civil Liberties Union Michigan, told News 8 it’s clear from the report that facial recognition technology is being used in many cities.

“We know it is,” Mayor said. “The Washington Post recorded numerous incidents where people were evicted and faced losing housing because of the most minor possible violations of their lease.”

The cameras are funded by emergency safety and security grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The grants, meant to battle crime, were awarded to at least 85 public housing authorities in 2021 and 2022. Forty-one housing authorities told The Post they used the grant to purchase cameras. Nearly a quarter of those said their cameras have the ability to use facial recognition.

“Public housing is supposed to be a helping hand from the government, not a watchful eye oppressing people who need to rely on public housing,” Mayor said. “Why is it necessary to be surveilling people when they are relying on government for assistance with housing? That’s not something that the rest of us are subjected to simply in order to survive and have a roof over our heads.”

The Post reported that the Grand Rapids Housing Commission uses IndigoVision cameras to “monitor banned individuals” and grant “tenants access to some buildings.”

HUD’s website shows that in 2021, the department gave the Grand Rapids Housing Commission a $250,000 grant to help buy surveillance cameras for Adams Park Apartments, low-income housing on Fuller Avenue. The housing commission’s executive director, Lindsey Reames, confirmed to News 8 that cameras and video recording servers were put in place there this March.

“GRHC Cameras and Video Recording Servers are deployed as an incident response tool for violations to the ‘Tenants Leases’, ‘Admissions and Continued Occupancy Policy (ACOP)’ and to provide evidence to law enforcement in the case of criminal investigation,” Reames said.

The Post said it “identified six U.S. cities where public housing residents are being watched by cameras that recognize faces.” The Post listed the Grand Rapids Housing Commission as a “public housing communit(y) with facial recognition cameras.” Reames said that’s misleading.

Reames said that though IndigoVision cameras can have the ability to recognize faces, the cameras at Adams Park Apartments do not have the necessary software for facial recognition. Reames added that the capabilities would be available if the proper software were deployed to “analyze the video feeds provided by the IndigoVision cameras.”

“These capabilities are not in use at this Grand Rapids Housing Commission property,” Reames said.

While the housing commission could use the cameras for facial recognition if the necessary software is obtained, Reames said it does not plan on doing so.

“We don’t need facial recognition for people who reside in our buildings as we already know who they are,” she said.

“At this point, we do not feel it is necessary,” she added.

Still, the housing commission will continue to use the cameras and video recording servers in the future.

“Like other privately and publicly owned buildings in Grand Rapids and across the country, GRHC has used incident response technology for many years to ensure we maintain a secure and safe environment for our residents and will continue to in the future,” Reames said.