No one injured in ‘deep-seated’ fire at Grand Rapids house

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was hurt in a fire in Grand Rapids’ Creston Heights neighborhood Thursday night, firefighters say.

The fire broke out at a house in the 1500 block of Houseman Avenue NE, north of Leonard Street. It appears to be a total loss.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department said when crews arrived shortly after 10 p.m., flames were coming from most of the doors and windows. GRFD Deputy Chief Ron Tennant described the fire as “deep-seated.”

It was burning so hot that crews started what they call a “defensive” response, which means they douse the fire from the outside before going in, Tennant explained. He added that firefighters were hampered by a downed live power line.

Once crews knocked down most of the fire, they were able to go in and check for victims. They found none and soon verified that everyone who lives at the house was elsewhere.

Firefighters on the scene following a house fire on Houseman Avenue NE in Grand Rapids on May 14, 2020.

Tennant told News 8 that it wasn’t immediately known whether the house had working smoke alarms, but that even if it did, they would have been melted in the flames. He said the flames ate through the stairs and parts of the floors.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Tennant said it was too soon to make any comment on whether the fire was suspicious.