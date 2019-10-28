Grand Rapids house struck by bullets; no injuries

Authorities are investigating after a house was struck by bullets in Grand Rapids Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a house in Grand Rapids was struck by bullets early Monday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. at a house on Camelot Drive near East Paris Avenue on the city’s southeast side.

The Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed to News 8 that the house struck by gunfire. Officers were searching the area for bullet casings.

There were no reports of injuries.

No suspect information was released Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.