A house in Grand Rapids was destroyed in a fire Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out at a vacant house in Grand Rapids Tuesday morning.

It started around 5 a.m. Tuesday at a house on Prospect Avenue near Hall Street on the city’s southeast side.

Kent County dispatchers are advised drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Authorities told News 8 that no one was inside. The house is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.