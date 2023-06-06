GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This summer, the city of Grand Rapids is offering several ways for you to enjoy water activities on the Grand River.

Whether you’re part of a school field trip or you’re trying to find a way to spend a weekend, there are multiple experiences being offered through September.

Here’s a look at the activities that will be at your disposal at the Grand River:

Guided Kayaking

There will be guided kayaking tours available for those 10 and older on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays until August. Each session is two hours and will cost $30 for Grand Rapids residents and $40 for nonresidents.

Family Paddle Demo Nights

During select nights this summer, join the Parks and Recreation Department at Riverside Park for free, 15-minute kayaking demos for those 10 years and older. They will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 9 and 23 and Aug. 25.

Self-guided Kayak rentals

Kayaks can be rented from the Parks and Rec Department as well as other outdoor gear at Canal Park every Saturday in June, July and August from noon until 4 p.m. You must be 18 years or older to rent and you must pay by the hour. Items include solo and tandem kayaks, adult cruiser bikes and skateboards as well as hammocks.

Nine-passenger Canoes

The city has obtained six large canoes for rental this summer that can fit up to nine participants for outings and other programs this summer. Plans are still being worked on at this time.

More information on all programs this summer can be found here.