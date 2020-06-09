Grand Rapids to host 2nd policing forum Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids officials will hold another digital town hall this week on policing in the city, talking about a number of suggestions brought up by residents last week.

The panel, scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, will air on the Office of Oversight and Public Accountability’s Facebook page and the city’s YouTube channel, and will be available in Spanish.

Panelists will include City Manager Mark Washington, Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Payne and Director of Oversight and Public Accountability Brandon Davis.

Those who would like to ask questions or share comments can call 311 or 616.456.300. Spanish interpretation will be available.

There was a similar virtual panel last week. After it, Oversight and Public Accountability put together a number of action items including releasing a comprehensive report on GRPD studies within 30 days, creating a Community Police Advisory Council, reviewing GRPD policies with a focus on equity and increasing racial bias training.

City leaders also said they’re going to look at several other suggestions brought forward after the hearing, including banning chokeholds, implementing procedures to be followed before the use of deadly force, requiring officers to stop and report use of excessive force by their co-workers, settling an investigation into GRPD by the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, redirecting GRPD funding toward community programs and holding public meetings during labor negotiations.