GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after two bodies were found in the street a few blocks from one another in Grand Rapids’ Burton Heights neighborhood Monday morning.

“This appears to be very targeted, very personal. I don’t believe it’s random in nature and I don’t believe that anyone else has anything to be fearful of,” Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Winstrom told reporters.

He said the crime scene spans about four blocks. One body was found on Melville Street SE near Francis Avenue and the other on Horton Avenue near Melville.

“It’s a long way between where the two bodies were located,” the police chief said, adding that it was unclear whether the person responsible was on foot or in a car. “Since we believe those two killings are connected, that’s a long space that my officers are canvassing, that they’re looking for forensic evidence and things like that.”

Officers were called to the neighborhood around 11:10 a.m. after getting several 911 calls reporting two people in the street with blood on their faces. The chief couldn’t immediately confirm the people were shot, though he said, “If I had to bet on it, I’m guessing that that’s the case.”

“Tragically, we have two bloody bodies in the street and we don’t have an explanation for that,” Winstrom said.

He said the medical examiner would be able to provide clarity about the cause of the deaths.

He said police had not yet been able to identify the two people. One was male and the other female. One was an adult; police weren’t sure about the age of the other.

A News 8 crew on Horton saw part of the street blocked off with yellow police tape, several police cruisers and a fire truck. Winstrom expected crews to remain on the scene until at least 2:30 p.m. as detectives worked to piece together what happened.

“There’s not an immediate feeling that anyone (in the neighborhood) has an explanation for us,” Winstrom said. “At this point in time, it really is a mystery. We have two bodies in the street and the neighborhood is kind of throwing their hands up and saying, ‘We don’t know what’s going on, either.'”

As of around 12:30 p.m., the investigation had not yet progressed to the point where he could say who was responsible, but he was optimistic that he would get some answers “very quickly.”

“With this big of a crime scene, it’s broad daylight, with this many people out and about, I think that we should be able to get the cooperation that we need from the citizens, the people of Grand Rapids, to help us out,” Winstrom said.

He called on anyone with information or video to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345. He praised the many neighbors who already came out to offer whatever help they could.

“This is not something this neighborhood’s going to tolerate,” Winstrom said. “I know they want answers. Just as I was on my way, walking here, somebody from a porch yelled, ‘You gotta find this out, you gotta find this out.’ They care and we care and I think with everyone’s help, we will be able to put this together.”

Winstrom said a report of a person with a gun a few blocks away on Evergreen Street SE was unrelated to the deaths.