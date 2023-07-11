GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids City Commission is holding a public hearing Tuesday to decide whether it will change two ordinances that deal with panhandling and harassing behavior downtown.

The proposed changes would allow police to confiscate personal items left in a public right of ways and parks and penalize panhandling near ATMs and outdoor dining.

Joshua Lunger, vice president of government affairs with the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce, says ignoring the problems will harm homeless people as well as residents and employees of the city.

The chamber presented a letter to the city commission last year that asked for more oversight and help in dealing panhandling and those who use parks and sidewalks as a place to sleep. The city has taken steps to address the concerns.

But the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan argues the proposed ordinance changes no longer target the behavior, but rather people who are homeless. In a letter sent to the city last week, the ACLU called the changes unconstitutional and said the vague, ambiguous language is an overstep.

ACLU legal fellow Dayja Tillman said there are already laws on the books that the city could use to enforce trespassing issues and other harassing behaviors. She told News 8 that those laws cover the concerns that some have brought up and that the proposed changes seem to “explicitly target our unhoused population.”

— News 8’s Meghan Bunchman contributed to this report.