Grand Rapids Hispanic Festival returns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Hispanic Festival is back this year after getting cancelled last year because of COVID-19.

Some rock bands took the stage Saturday afternoon at Calder Plaza.

There will be all kinds of Latin music, such as cumbia salsa and bachata, throughout the three day event.

Vendors are selling merchandise at the festival’s market and there is several restaurants offering a variety of food and tasty treats.

The Hispanic Center of Western Michigan is hosting the event. They say they’re thrilled to see people this year.

“We really focus on celebrating our community after the almost two years of craziness and challenges that our Latino community had. I think we are ready to celebrate,” said Evelyn Esparza-Gonzalez, the executive director with the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan. “We have of course Mexican food, we have Dominican food, we have Cuban food, so we have a little bit of everything. Some places that only focus on desserts. Come and make sure to bring your family and try everything we have to offer from our Latino community.”

You can catch several music acts Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at Calder Plaza. The festival wraps up Sunday night.