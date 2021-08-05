Grand Rapids Hispanic Festival returns this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A celebration of the culture and rich heritage of the Hispanic community will return to West Michigan after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Hispanic Festival 2021 is the largest fundraiser and event hosted by the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan each year. The festival kicks off Friday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Calder Plaza on Monroe Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids and runs until Sunday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m.

The event will feature live music, dancing and plenty of food booths. The Hispanic Center of Western Michigan provides things like education, language services and free meals for people in the community. Organizers are expecting approximately 30,000 people to come out of this year’s festivities.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re a Hispanic or LatinX or not, you have a place and a room at the Hispanic festival. Everyone I think shall enjoy the culture and different cultures and appreciate them and we can really appreciate things that we don’t know. If this is an opportunity for people to try to know a little bit more of our culture, please come down,” said Claudia Pohlen, the center’s fundraising and communications manager.

Pohlen encourages anyone who is not vaccinated to wear a mask but said people should take whatever health precautions they feel are necessary. Cherry Health will also have a clinic at the festival to offer COVID-19 vaccines for anyone who wants one.

More details about the festival including performers, food and other information can be found here.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Una celebración de cultura y tradición regresa a Grand Rapids este fin de semana.

El Festival Hispánico es la recaudación de fondos más grande para El Centro Hispánico del Oeste de Michigan. El festival empezará el 6 de agosto a las 6 de la noche en Calder Plaza en Grand Rapids y terminará el 8 de agosto a las 6.

El evento tendrá música en vivo, baile, y comida deliciosa. Es un evento para la familia. Los organizadores anticipan 30,000 personas asistirán. Más información del evento aquí.