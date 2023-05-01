GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids is looking to hire counselors for its summer day camps.

Applicants must be at least 15 years old. The city is looking for people with at least six months of experience working with youths. Counselors will work about five hours a day, with wages starting at $16 per hour. Interested candidates can apply online.

The day camps, which are free for attendees, are held Monday through Friday from June 12 to Aug. 25 at three city parks. All together, they serve about 225 kids, with options for arts, crafts, STEM activities, sports, swimming, dance and more.

This is the fifth year Grand Rapids is hosting the free day camp program.