Grand Rapids grand opening: Periwinkle Fog marks new start

A photo from Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. shows people stepping into Periwinkle Fog following a Feb. 9, 2022 ribbon cutting ceremony.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The people behind the Grand Rapids Art Museum’s shuttered gift shop are opening a new store in downtown Grand Rapids.

Periwinkle Fog will celebrate its grand opening Saturday in the Ledyard building, located at 125 Ottawa Ave. NW. The business celebrated its soft opening with a ceremonial ribbon cutting Wednesday.

Periwinkle Fog is a woman-owned boutique store that features children’s toys, books, home décor, jewelry, pottery and other artwork that is “globally inspired and locally discovered,” according to the shop’s Facebook page.

(A February 2022 photo from Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. shows the interior of Periwinkle Fog, located in the Ledyard building on Ottawa Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.)

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. President and CEO Tim Kelly said the new store is operated by the former managers of the GRAM gift shop which closed during the pandemic.

Periwinkle Fog is located in Suite 160, which was previously home to Electric Hero. The sandwich shop closed in May after nearly six years in business. Electric Hero blamed sales losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic for the shutdown. Electric Hero still operates shops in Holland and Grand Haven, its website shows.