GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new restaurant serving up Southern seafood boils is officially open in Grand Rapids.

Operations manager Tom Kuo and other employees celebrated the grand opening of Mr. & Mrs. Crab Juicy Seafood and Bar with a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday.

The restaurant near the corner of 28th Street and Breton Road is a first for Michigan.

“We saw there was a demand for a nice full-service seafood restaurant and wanted to bring our concept to serve the beautiful city of Grand Rapids,” Kuo stated in an email to News 8.

The new restaurant is in the building that was previously home Shiraz Grille. The Persian restaurant closed in November 2020 when its owner retired.

Mr. & Mrs. Crab is a Florida-based restaurant chain with 20 other locations, but this is just the second restaurant outside of Florida.

Kuo says they took over the building more than a year ago and began renovating everything in the dining room to create a completely different ambiance.

“We are a very hip and casual restaurant that is not too stuffy,” Kuo said.

Grand Rapids’ Mr. & Mrs. Crab features a new bar and sculptures that add to the industrial-meets-nautical feel of the space.

An Aug. 8, 2022 photo shows the new bar inside Mr. & Mrs. Crab at 2739 Breton Rd. SE in Grand Rapids.

Mr. & Mrs. Crab serves up traditional seafood dishes like fried shrimp, fried oysters and catfish, but Kuo says the restaurant chain is known for its Louisiana-style seafood boils. Guests pick out the seafood they want — from king and blue crab to mussels, lobster and clams — then the culinary team cooks it with Szechuan spices and tosses it with sauce in a seafood boil bag. Customers get a bib and gloves to dig into the meal.

The Grand Rapids Mr. & Mrs. Crab also features a full bar that carries some local beers and ciders as well as a rotating cocktail menu.

Kuo says while there’s nothing in the works now, the company plans to open additional Mr. & Mrs. Crab locations in the near future.

“Our goal is to introduce our concept to the entire state of Michigan,” he said.

Mr. & Mrs. Crab will be open Sunday through Thursday, from noon until 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, from noon until 11 p.m. Takeout service is also available.