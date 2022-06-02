GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A source says the Grand Rapids Gold is officially moving its home court to Van Andel Arena.

The NBA G League team has called the Deltaplex home since being founded as the Grand Rapids Drive in 2014, but the venue is set to close permanently on July 31.

Following DeltaPlex announcement, Gold President Steve Jbara said he was looking for a venue that could seat at least 6,000 people, handle a 24-game home schedule and sell beer. Not many other locations outside of Van Andel Arena fit those criteria.

The official announcement of the move to Van Andel marks a return of professional basketball to the arena after 20 years. The Grand Rapids Hoops played there when Van Andel opened in 1996 until 2002.