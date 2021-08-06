Grand Rapids Gold games to feature Founders beer for sale

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids-made Founders Brewing Co. beer will be available for sale at Grand Rapids Gold games during the upcoming season.

The NBC G League team, which recently got a new name as part of a new affiliation, announced its partnership with Founders Friday.

“Our team is thrilled to welcome Founders Brewing Co. as an Official Sponsor of the Grand Rapids Gold,” Gold President Steve Jbara said in a statement. “Founders has undoubtedly elevated craft beer within Grand Rapids, and we’re grateful they’ve chosen to help elevate basketball too. We value their commitment to our community and to our team.”

During all regular season home games at the DeltaPlex in Walker, you’ll be able to buy Founders beer at concessions stands around the arena.

“Founders is always looking for ways to connect with the community and this partnership feels like a natural fit as Grand Rapids is touted as one of the best minor league sports markets in America and also holds the title of ‘Beer City USA,'” Chad Atherton, director of Market Development for Founders, said in a release from the Gold.