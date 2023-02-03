GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Blue Bridge and Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in Grand Rapids will glow red Friday to remind people of the dangers of heart disease among women.

Local hospitals — University of Michigan Health-West, Corewell Health and Trinity Health — will also display red lights.

Friday is National Wear Red Day and February is American Heart Month. The Go Red for Women program works to raise awareness about heart disease, which is the No. 1 killer of women in America, and raise money for research.

“It’s not just about wearing red. It’s about all women making a commitment to stand together with Go Red and taking charge of their own heart health as well as the health of those they can’t bear to live without,” Jana Siminski, the executive director of the American Heart Association – West Michigan, said in a statement.

The annual Go Red for Women Luncheon in Kent County will be at Watermark Country Club on Feb. 16. Its theme this year is “Be The Beat.” Organizers say women are less likely to get CPR from strangers during cardiac arrest in public than men — 39% compared to 45%, according to a 2017 study. They urged CPR training.

Also this year, the American Heart Association is working with Grand Rapids Public Schools to help teach kids about heart health, reminding them to be active and eat well to stay healthy.