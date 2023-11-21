GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids is one step closer to finishing its new community master plan for the next two decades.

After soliciting ideas from community members about what their vision is for the future, it hosted three ‘Bridge to our Future’ events to present some of the “big ideas” it may incorporate in the plan.

“We started with the big ideas, asking these big questions: Where do we want to grow and develop in the city? What are people’s vision and needs?” Kristin Turkelson, the planning director for city of Grand Rapids, said. “Now we’re starting to get into the details of the plan and testing some of the recommendations that have been created as a result of those big ideas.”

Some of those ideas focus on housing, as Turkelson said there’s a critical need for housing at all price points. One idea that may be in the plan is to allow more housing types “by right.” That would mean more housing types could be approved through an administrative review instead of through the Planning Commission.

Another possibility would be to eliminate parking requirements. This would allow developers and property owners to decide how many parking spots, if any, they’ll need, instead of having to include a certain number of spots as determined by zoning ordinances.

“Some of the questions that we’re asking now is, well, where does that (new housing) go? Where are we comfortable with allowing two-family or duplexes, where are we comfortable allowing fourplexes, for example? Are there certain streets that are more appropriate or certain areas of the city?” Turkelson explained.

Some of the feedback the city is looking for from the community is whether people would be comfortable with a neighboring home being split into a duplex, or if there should be architectural requirements in place for housing approved without the Planning Commission.

The meetings also went over transportation. Turkelson said the city is looking at needs in the city, what amenities it could provide and if residents have good transit access.

“There’s some probably additional conversations that we need to have with the Rapid and with our DASH services,” she said.

Turkelson said the events had a good turnout. Around 80 to 100 people attended each meeting, which also included a performance from The Diatribe Tuesday, a community-led panel Wednesday and a talk from “The Affordable City” author Shane Phillips Thursday.

“It’s a little early to say what that feedback was, but I think we had really great participation. It was really a positive vibe throughout the evenings,” she said.

The next step will be to put “text on paper,” Turkelson said, as the team working on the plan works to draft up recommendations. There will be another round of engagement this spring, when people will get a chance to look at the draft report and give their feedback.

The goal is to have the 20-year plan adopted by June or July.

Turkelson encouraged those who missed the events to give their feedback online at bridgetoourfuture.com. The online portal will be open through Jan. 31, 2024.

“Go to our website and participate in the online activities that are there, and also if they wish, there’s opportunities to connect with community connectors or neighborhood organizations who are also doing some rounds of engagement,” she said.