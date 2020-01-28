Grand Rapids gets option to buy road commission land

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids could soon buy the Kent County Road Commission’s complex along the Grand River.

The road commission’s Central Complex stands on Scribner and Turner avenues NW south of Ann Street, but the agency has known for some time it needs more space. In 2016, it bought land at the Walker View Industrial Park and plans to move there, but it still needs to offload the 14 acres on the river.

Under an option agreement to purchase real estate approved Tuesday by the Kent County Road Commission, the city of Grand Rapids has a year to look into buying the lot. If the city decides to move forward, it would pay about $7.7 million for the property before September 2022.

The Grand Rapids City Commission also needs to OK the option agreement.

The road commission announced in December 2018 that it would auction off the land, but said Tuesday it got only one bid that the board rejected because it was below the property’s value.