GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids’ city manager has rolled out his proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

In all, the budget includes $643 million in spending. It has a 2.3% increase in the overall millage rate, with the money going to refuse, recycling and “clean community” initiatives. The city says it would cost homeowners about $5.33 more per month.

City Manager Mark Washington said in a Monday release from the city that he looked at the city’s six key priorities in laying out the budget: governmental excellence, economic prosperity and affordability, engaged and connected community, health and environment, mobility and safe community.

The budget prioritized basic services, refuse and recycling, investment in things like utilities, roads and buildings, sustainability and improving equity. Police and fire services are expected to see sustained funding, with the city emphasizing projects that reach out to the homeless, send mental health experts to some 911 calls and prevent fires. Another spending item aims to offer “competitive wages and benefits to sustain a capable workforce,” the release said.

The budget will be reviewed and discussed at city commission meetings on May 2, May 9 and May 16. Final discussion is expected to happen in the 10 a.m. Committee of the Whole meeting on May 23 and the budget should be adopted during the 7 p.m. May 23 commission meeting. All those meetings are public and will air on the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as Comcast Channel 26. A Spanish stream will be available on YouTube. You can also send written comments to cityclerk@grcity.us.

The 2024 fiscal year begins July 1.