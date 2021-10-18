Grand Rapids’ Ford Museum reopens Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids reopened its door to visitors Monday after being closed for weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum closed its doors in September when Kent County was in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s high-risk category for COVID-19 spread.

It will reopen seven days a week, but staff says health and safety are still their top priorities. While museum officials are eager to welcome back visitors, there will be some things that are different.

“We are asking everyone regardless of vaccination status to wear masks. We also have styluses on hand that you can use to do our touchscreen displays,” said Kristin Phillips, the museum’s public affairs specialist. “Right now, we have got our core exhibits which focus on President Ford’s life and legacy here in Grand Rapids as well as Betty Ford. The burial site will also be open to the public. We are just excited to welcome people back into the Ford.”

The museum will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sundays from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Tickets must be reserved online ahead of time and there is a limit of 50 guests per hour. Groups must be six people or less. There won’t be any guided or school tours happening for the time being.