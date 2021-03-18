Grand Rapids follows IRS’ lead, pushes back tax deadline

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids is pushing back the date to file your income tax return a month to June 1.

The announcement from the city came Thursday, one day after the federal government said it would delay the federal filing date to May 17. Federal taxes are traditionally due April 15, but the deadline was pushed back last and this year because of the pandemic.

City taxes are usually due April 30. This year, you won’t face any penalties if you file by June 1. If you still can’t make that date, you can file for an extension. Anyone with questions can email grincometax@grcity.us or call 616.456.3415 ext. 0.

The state of Michigan has not made any announcements about moving its tax deadline, so your state taxes are still due April 15.