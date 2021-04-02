Grand Rapids Fitness Fest to take over city parks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new festival coming to Grand Rapids will have participants breaking a sweat in area parks.

Business, tourism and city leaders are teaming up with SweatNET Grand Rapids for Grand Rapids Fitness Fest, which will run April 30 through May 9.

City parks will host food trucks serving up healthy meals and activities from dozens of area gyms and fitness instructors, including dance, boxing, yoga, pilates and kayaking. All events will follow state requirements for crowd capacity, social distancing and sanitation.

Visitors can get a $20 pass for unlimited access to all events or pay for each session, where space is available. The unlimited pass goes on sale April 12 at www.GRFitnessFest.com.

The city has waived park reservation fees for class providers to curb costs. So far, the following groups have signed up to lead sessions:

Studio Barre

Pure Barre

The Barre Code Grand Rapids

TITLE Boxing Club – Kentwood

Strike Back Fight Club

CKO KICKBOXING

Title Boxing Grandville

Spoke Cycle and Strength

The Dailey Method Eastown

Over The Top Academy Of Dance

4G Athletic

Hamilton Health

Life Addicts Studio

IMPACT Fitness + Wellness

D1 Training Grand Rapids

TRV|FIT SW Grand Rapids

Burn Boot Camp Grand Rapids

Yoga Fever

F45 GR, Hudsonville, Rockford

VSJ Fitness

Motive Training

Poppin’ Fox Fitness, LLC

Club Pilates Breton Village/Knapp’s Crossing

Pilates in East

Flirt Fitness

Nicole Hensch

Yess Jess Yoga, Ayurveda & Pilates

Flip Dog Yoga

Feral Yogi

Lunar Cycle

AM Yoga

Kula Yoga GR

Heights Yoga Project

Hello Yoga

Zeal Aerial Fitness

Flirt Fitness

EAU Dance

Latinx Zumba

Trevor Higley Coaching

Orange Theory

Athleta, Gazelle Sports, Lululemon, Habit of Health and Moosejaw also plan to support the festival in some manner.

Groups still interested in leading a Fitness Fest event should contact Berlyn Buter by April 5.