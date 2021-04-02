Grand Rapids Fitness Fest to take over city parks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new festival coming to Grand Rapids will have participants breaking a sweat in area parks.
Business, tourism and city leaders are teaming up with SweatNET Grand Rapids for Grand Rapids Fitness Fest, which will run April 30 through May 9.
City parks will host food trucks serving up healthy meals and activities from dozens of area gyms and fitness instructors, including dance, boxing, yoga, pilates and kayaking. All events will follow state requirements for crowd capacity, social distancing and sanitation.
Visitors can get a $20 pass for unlimited access to all events or pay for each session, where space is available. The unlimited pass goes on sale April 12 at www.GRFitnessFest.com.
The city has waived park reservation fees for class providers to curb costs. So far, the following groups have signed up to lead sessions:
- Studio Barre
- Pure Barre
- The Barre Code Grand Rapids
- TITLE Boxing Club – Kentwood
- Strike Back Fight Club
- CKO KICKBOXING
- Title Boxing Grandville
- Spoke Cycle and Strength
- The Dailey Method Eastown
- Over The Top Academy Of Dance
- 4G Athletic
- Hamilton Health
- Life Addicts Studio
- IMPACT Fitness + Wellness
- D1 Training Grand Rapids
- TRV|FIT SW Grand Rapids
- Burn Boot Camp Grand Rapids
- Yoga Fever
- F45 GR, Hudsonville, Rockford
- VSJ Fitness
- Motive Training
- Poppin’ Fox Fitness, LLC
- Club Pilates Breton Village/Knapp’s Crossing
- Pilates in East
- Flirt Fitness
- Nicole Hensch
- Yess Jess Yoga, Ayurveda & Pilates
- Flip Dog Yoga
- Feral Yogi
- Lunar Cycle
- AM Yoga
- Kula Yoga GR
- Heights Yoga Project
- Hello Yoga
- Zeal Aerial Fitness
- Flirt Fitness
- EAU Dance
- Latinx Zumba
- Trevor Higley Coaching
- Orange Theory
Athleta, Gazelle Sports, Lululemon, Habit of Health and Moosejaw also plan to support the festival in some manner.
Groups still interested in leading a Fitness Fest event should contact Berlyn Buter by April 5.