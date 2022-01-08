Grand Rapids first responders raise over $5K in charity hockey game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Fire Department took the 4-3 win Saturday in the charity hockey game against the Grand Police Department.

Both departments played for the love of the game but to also support the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Organizers say the friendly competition between first responders was a success.

With ticket sales and donations, they were able to raise over $5,000.

“This is our first time doing it here and I’m just so impressed with all of the support and I’m really excited for the years to come and what we can do with this,” Breonna Raymo, Griffins senior group sales event manager, said.

GRPD and GRFD would like to thank the Griffins for their support and the many sponsors who stepped up to raise money for the MDA.