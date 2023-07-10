GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids firefighters are being called heroes after saving a woman trapped inside her home.

Firefighters rushed to a home on Carlton Avenue NE near Dean Street around 6:20 Sunday night.

Neighbors like Marvin James, who have lived in the area for decades, were relieved to hear crews were able to get to her and extinguish the flames.

“Everybody was busy,” James said. “It wasn’t long before they had it out.”

James noticed smoke in his backyard and knew something was wrong. His granddaughter could hear smoke detectors going off.

“I happened to be sitting at the island and just happened just to be looking and I saw that smoke … start to drift,” James said.

Grand Rapids Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Stevenson was part of the team who responded.

“When the first crew went in to fight the fire, they found a female victim just inside the door,” Stevenson said.

They pulled the woman, who is in her upper 70s, from the home.

“Looked like it originated in the kitchen and the occupant, who had limited mobility, maybe tried to put the fire out herself and then … retreated to escape the house that’s when she didn’t make it out. She made it to the doorway,” Stevenson said.

Firefighters later learned the smoke detectors had been installed by the fire department through a safety program.

“The last nine years, we put in 70,000 detectors in about 12,000 homes so that work from years ago paid off. I’d have to imagine if the neighbors hadn’t called as soon as they did we would have had a different result,” Stevenson said.

The battalion chief said even a small kitchen fire can quickly grow and think the woman may have been overcome by the smoke.

“Our crews pulled her out, began life-saving measures. She was not breathing and by the time she made it to the hospital, she was starting to improve,” Stevenson said.

Neighbors like Brodie Lewis are grateful for the fast response.

“It’s a huge relief and I’m so thankful for those first responders. And for me, I think it just really ensures confidence in our public safety programs,” Lewis said.

If you live in Grand Rapids and want to participate in the smoke detector program, you can call 311 to set up a safety inspection.