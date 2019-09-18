Grand Rapids firefighters free man from car in pond

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The quick actions of Grand Rapids firefighters may have saved the life of a driver who was trapped in his car after it crashed into a pond.

It happened around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday at the Aspen Lakes apartments, located in the 1700 block of Knapp Street just east of Ball Avenue NE.

GRFD got the call about 10:40 for vehicle in the pond @ Aspen Lake apts off Knapp NE. When crews arrived on scene, driver was behind the wheel, w/water up to chest & vehicle slipping deeper into water. Firefighters broke out window @ pulled driver out. He was taken to hospital. pic.twitter.com/PLeNf01RXe — joelafurgey (@joelafurgey) September 18, 2019

The first crew of three firefighters found the 2018 Cadillac about halfway across the pond, still floating but taking on water. One firefighter went into the water and grabbed the backend of the vehicle. Because the car was still buoyant, the firefighter was able to pull it closer to shore.

By this time Grand Rapids police had arrived but first-responders still couldn’t get the car’s doors to open. A quick-thinking firefighter grabbed an officer’s baton and smashed out the window of the car

“It was pretty difficult to break that window. Windows are made for your safety but it also makes it difficult to get in. Fortunately we had plenty of tools here and plenty of people on scene,” said Capt. Brian DeForest of the Grand Rapids Fire Department.

The driver was conscious when rescuers finally pulled him out. He was taken to a hospital where his current condition is unclear.

A car being pulled from a pond near the Aspen Lakes Apartments in Grand Rapids. (Sept. 18, 2019)

Authorities believe the driver suffered a medical issue that caused him to drive into the pond.