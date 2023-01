Crews respond to a fire near the the intersection of Cherry Street and Morris Avenue.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters responded to a fire in Grand Rapids on Thursday.

Crews were called around 7:30 p.m. Morris Manor near the intersection of Cherry Street and Morris Avenue. A News 8 crew on scene saw firefighters fighting flames from the roof.

It’s not yet known what started the fire or if anyone was injured.

Morris Manor was built in the 1800s, according to the Grand Rapids Public Museum.