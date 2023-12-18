GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Fire Department will be launching a new cadet program.

The fire department will be looking for 12 cadets who will work 32 hours a week. The paid internship will teach cadets about responding to medical calls and fighting fires. They will participate in training and physical fitness activities and work with fire administration and suppression personnel.

At the end of the four-month program, cadets will have a medical first responders license.

Firefighters hope the new program will encourage more people who live in the city to pursue a career with the department.

“At the end of that four-month period. They might become passionate, you know, I want to be a firefighter. I want to be a Grand Rapids firefighter, and this is just that gateway into our department, and it also allows us a chance to see who they are and how well they’ll fit within our organization,” Capt. Cory Kernodle, GRFD fire training and recruitment manager, said.

To receive updates on when the application has been opened, click here.