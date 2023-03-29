Courtesy images of Brad Brown (left) and Eloy Vega (right), the two finalists to be Grand Rapids’ next fire chief.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Members of the public will have the opportunity Wednesday night to meet the two candidates to be Grand Rapids’ next fire chief and ask them questions.

The forum will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the commission chambers at City Hall on Monroe Avenue downtown. If you can’t make it in person, you can watch on Comcast Channel 26 or the city’s Facebook or YouTube channels. Questions can be asked in person, on the Facebook Live chat or sent in ahead of time via the city’s website.

The candidates are Brad Brown, currently a deputy chief with the Grand Rapids Fire Department. A 20-year veteran of the GRFD, Brown oversees several aspects if the department, including its $36 million budget.

The other candidate is Eloy Vega. Now fire chief in Port Neches, Texas, Vega spent several years in leadership positions with the Laredo, Texas, fire department, which is similar in size to GRFD.

“I’m hoping the public will come out and show their interest and concern in these two candidates who really are going to help determine the trajectory of public safety in our city for the next few years,” City Manager Mark Washington, who will hire the new fire chief, told News 8 last week.

After the forum, the city will open a survey to get public feedback, taking comment online and via phone through 311. That survey will close at 5 p.m. Friday. Washington hopes to make a decision within weeks of the survey closing.

Chief John Lehman, who has held the role since 2016, is expected to retire this spring.