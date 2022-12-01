GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Fire Department Chief John Lehman is calling it a career.

Lehman, who was named chief in 2016, announced his retirement Thursday.

“Serving the people of Grand Rapids has been a perfect way to conclude my remarkable career in the fire service. I want to thank my team of fire professionals, city managers, fellow administrators and staff, mayor and city commissioners for welcoming me to the City and allowing me to lead this fine department. I also want to express my sincere appreciation to the Grand Rapids community for the many friendships and countless memories made over the past seven years,” Lehman said in a news release.

Under Lehman’s leadership, the Grand Rapids Fire Department has received a Class 1 rating from Insurance Services Office, the organization that rates fire departments for the insurance industry. GRFD is the only Class 1 department in the state.

He has also worked to increase diversity in the department and upgrade equipment.

His last day on the job will be May 1. The city will launch a nationwide search for his replacement.

Axel, the fire department’s labrador mix fire dog, will also retire on May 1 with Lehman after serving with GRFD since July 2019. The city said in a release that Axel “will be enjoying his retirement chasing squirrels and cooling off in the lake.”

–News 8’s Michael Oszust contributed to this report.