GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Film Society has relaunched at the Wealthy Theatre.

The society was first formed in 2014 through Facebook, Operations and Film Coordinator Nick Hartman explained. It was acquired by the Wealthy Theatre in 2019, but was soon paused due to the pandemic.

Now, it’s back up and running, putting on events for local filmmakers and film lovers, Hartman said.

“This is a big thing for the film community and for film lovers alike,” Hartman said. “What we’re trying to do at the Film Society is bring people together through the power of cinema, through the power of art.”

Upcoming events include a roundtable discussion, screenings of “Titanic” and “Singing in the Rain,” and Open Projector Night.

For more information on the Grand Rapids Film Society and to get involved, go to grfilm.org.

