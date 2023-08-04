GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — People in the Grand Rapids area are invited to celebrate African culture at an event later this month.

A Glimpse of Africa Festival will take place Aug. 12 and 13, starting at 10:30 a.m. both days, at Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids.

Fridah Kanini, CEO and founder of the nonprofit A Glimpse of Africa, told News 8 the event will showcase a sampling of African food, music and dance.

This year, the festival has been extended to two days, Kanini said.

“We will have a huge lineup of vendors selling food and merchandise, all authentic representation of the continent of Africa and our local businesses,” she said.

Kanini told News 8 there will also be musical entertainment and family-friendly activities.

You can find more information about the festival online.