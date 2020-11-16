Grand Rapids FD pulls man from hotel laundry chute

Emergency crews at Grand River Hotel after a man became stuck in a laundry chute on Nov. 16, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews on Monday freed a man who became stuck in a laundry chute at a Grand Rapids hotel.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department says the call came in at the Grand River Hotel on Ann Street NW near US-131 around 2:15 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found the man had gone feet-first into the chute and was able to communicate with them.

They were careful in getting the man out, but ultimately lowered a harness and pulled him up before 3 p.m.

He sustained scrapes and cuts, firefighters at the scene said.

Details about how the man got stuck were sparse, but authorities say it stemmed from some sort of disturbance at the hotel.