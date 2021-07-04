Grand Rapids family mourns loved ones after Arizona crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan family is mourning the loss of six relatives who died in a crash on an Arizona highway Friday.

Natisha Moffett and her five kids died when a semi rear-ended her car.

“I want them home, so I can put them to rest,” said Ynes Morrow, Moffett’s mother. “It’s heavy, very heavy.”

An undated courtesy photo of four of Natisha Moffett’s kids. (Ynes Morrow)

Moffett and her kids were headed to San Diego to celebrate the Fourth of July. Earlier that day, she and her kids, ranging from ages 5 to 17, called her brother Kwame who also lives in Arizona, to wish him a happy birthday.

“Fifty-three minutes later they passed,” said Moffett’s uncle Donnell Abernathy. “He found out they passed, they didn’t let him know until the next day and that’s when he got in touch with us.”

Moffett, who worked in the cosmetology field, moved to Arizona seeking a fresh start, following the advice of childhood friend Iyona Flowers.

“Natisha was doing hair and nails stuff,” Abernathy said. “She was letting Natisha knows there’s a bigger opportunity here. A change of scenery for the kids and everything. You’re by the stars, you might get lucky and do their hair and stuff.”

An undated courtesy photo of Natisha Moffett. (Ynes Morrow)

Moments after the semi crashed into Moffett’s car, the semi collided with Flowers’ SUV. Flowers and her four children in the SUV suffered serious injuries and are currently hospitalized.

“Her ribs are broken,” Abernathy said. “We are mourning for her kids too. We are praying they get better.”

Morrow plans on heading to Arizona to gather more details on the tragic crash. She’s determined to bring her daughter and grandchildren back to Grand Rapids. Morrow created a GoFundMe account to help pay for expenses.

“I’ve been trying to hold it together,” Morrow said. “Have to get them home. Once I do that, I can relax.”

Authorities in Arizona are still investigating the crash.