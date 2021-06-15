Grand Rapids Family Fare on Breton closing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Family Fare on Breton Road in Grand Rapids will be closing.

The Family Fare at 4325 Breton Road will close after July 16 and its pharmacy will close after June 15, a spokesperson for SpartanNash said.

“The decision is based on our continuous evaluation of our overall retail footprint and what is best for our more than 145 corporate-owned stores, our Associates and the communities we serve,” Tom Swanson, the executive vice president and general manager of corporate retail said in a statement. “We are grateful to the local community for its loyal support throughout the years, and we hope to see them soon at our Breton Village D&W Fresh Market or Kentwood Family Fare.”

Swanson said the location has been open for more than 25 years.