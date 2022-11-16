GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids City Commission is expected to approve increases for water and sewer rates for 2023.

The commission heard a report on Wednesday that recommended raising water rates by 6.27% and raising sewer rates by 1.27% for Grand Rapids customers, the city said in a release. It said those increases are less than the annual inflation from September of 2021 to September of 2022 of 8.2%.

Rate increases would vary for the city’s customer communities: East Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Walker, Ottawa County, Ada Township, Cascade Township, Gaines Township, Tallmadge Township, Caledonia Township and Wright Township.

A graphic from a presentation breaks down the rate impacts by community. (Courtesy city of Grand Rapids)

Under the new suggested rates, the average Grand Rapids customer would pay around $7.98 more each quarter for water and sewer services, the city said.

The commission is expected to vote to approve the rates on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The public can make official comments on the rates through Dec. 5 by emailing info@grcity.us or mailing comments to City Clerk’s Office, 300 Monroe NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503.

New rates will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.