Grand Rapids event to commemorate 1821 Treaty of Chicago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This Sunday marks the 200th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Chicago.

It was an agreement where the Ottawa, Potawatomi and Chippewa band Indians gave up their lands in what was then Michigan territory.

It ultimately cleared the way for the settlement of the city of Grand Rapids.

It was a painful time in history, but Ron Yob with the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians says it’s important to commemorate the anniversary.

The event is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. in Ah-Nab-Awen Park.

There will be music, speeches, a ribbon cutting ceremony on a new historical marker and the blessing of the waters of the Grand River.

The public is invited to attend. Event information can be found online.