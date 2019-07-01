Grand Rapids educator Ruth Jones-Hairston dies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ruth Jones-Hairston, a pillar of the Grand Rapids education scene for decades, has died.

Jones-Hairston spent years serving students in the Grand Rapids Public Schools. She previously served as the principal of Henry Park Paideia Academy.

She became known nationally because of her efforts to impart her knowledge on others. She worked as an education consultant and once said she was created to change the culture of education.

“She was one of a kind and loved so many of our students. We will always remember the incomparable Ruth Jones at GRPS,” the school district said in a statement on Facebook.