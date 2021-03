GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews worked to douse a fire at a house in Grand Rapids Monday.

Firefighters on the scene on Eastern Avenue SE near 32nd Street said no one was hurt.

Workers at a neighboring business reported the fire shortly after 10:15 a.m. Fire officials said the homeowner left the scene after the fire was discovered.

Grand Rapids firefighters douse flames at a house on Eastern Avenue SE at 32nd Street on March 15, 2021.

Grand Rapids firefighters douse flames at a house on Eastern Avenue SE at 32nd Street on March 15, 2021.

Grand Rapids firefighters douse flames at a house on Eastern Avenue SE at 32nd Street on March 15, 2021.

Grand Rapids firefighters douse flames at a house on Eastern Avenue SE at 32nd Street on March 15, 2021.

It’s not yet known what caused the fire.

Eastern Avenue was shut down while emergency responders were on the scene. They expected the road to reopen by noon.