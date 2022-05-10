GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A top spot for burritos in Grand Rapids is getting a facelift.

Donkey Taqueria announced its plans on Facebook Monday. The Wealthy Street restaurant says it has broken ground on a remodel of the historic former service station it’s called home for nine years.

Donkey Taqueria said the changes “were inspired and motivated” by its experiences during that time, but did not elaborate on the building updates.

In a building permit application filed with the city Feb. 4, the project was labeled as a building addition with the total project costing an estimated $300,000. Donkey Taqueria expects the project to take about two months and plans to post photos and project updates on its Facebook page.

News 8 left messages with the management group of Donkey Taqueria seeking additional details, but had not heard back as of late Tuesday afternoon.

Donkey Taqueria is located at 665 Wealthy St. SE in Grand Rapids’ Uptown Neighborhood. The restaurant serves up Mexican street food and claims to have one of the largest tequila and mezcal selections in the Midwest. Earlier this year, Google named Donkey Taqueria the most popular burrito spot in Michigan.