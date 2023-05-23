GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids doctor has agreed to pay over a hundred thousand dollars to settle allegations that he was treating Medicare patients with Botox that was not approved by the FDA, according to federal attorneys.

Derek Lado and his practice, Elite Medical Spine and Musculoskeletal Center PLLC (Elite), is accused by the U.S. government of violating the False Claims Act by using foreign, unapproved Botox to treat Medicare patients.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved onabotulinumtoxinA, otherwise known as Botox, for various treatments. But federal allegations say Lado and his practice were trying to cut costs by treating patients with foreign Botox that was not approved starting in August 2018.

Medicare only covers drugs that have been approved by the FDA.

The foreign drugs were intercepted by government officials as they were being shipped to Elite. Officials warned Lado and the practice that the drugs were “adulterated and misbranded.” But U.S. attorneys said Lado knowingly kept using the drugs on patients and billed Medicare for the services.

Lado and his practice agreed to pay $135,871.84 to settle the allegations, according to U.S. attorneys.