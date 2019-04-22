Police: Man shot near downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot in Grand Rapids' Heartside neighborhood Sunday evening, police say.
It happened around 7:20 p.m. S. Division Avenue and Cherry Street, south of the downtown area. A stretch of road there was shut down for about an hour and a half.
The Grand Rapids Police Department said the shooting happened during an altercation, though it wasn't immediately clear what sparked the dispute.
A passerby told 24 Hour News 8 he was stopped at a red light when he saw a man wave a gun and then shoot another man who was lying on the ground in front of Degage MInistries, a homeless outreach program.
A man who witnessed the shooting from his car while he was stopped at a red light on Division Street says a man in his 20s or 30s was waving a gun around and appeared to randomly shoot another man laying on the ground in front of Dégagé Ministries. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/hy4AsQ7n46— Justin Kollar (@kollarjustin) April 22, 2019
The victim was hospitalized. His condition was not known later Sunday evening.
Police didn't immediately release any details about a suspect. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.
Previous
2019 Movies on Monroe lineup announced
Next
Photos: Westside Easter Egg Hunt 2019
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Dry conditions prompt fire danger warnings
- Police: Man shot near downtown Grand Rapids
- Paris Easter Mass honors firefighters who saved Notre Dame
- Sri Lanka blocks social media after deadly attacks