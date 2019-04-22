Police: Man shot near downtown Grand Rapids Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Grand Rapids police block off a stretch of S. Division Avenue at Cherry Street. (April 21, 2019) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A Grand Rapids Police Department forensic invstigator looks at evidence along S. Division Avenue. (April 21, 2019) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Grand Rapids police blocking off the intersection of S. Division Avenue and Cherry Street. (April 21, 2019) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Grand Rapids police block off a stretch of S. Division Avenue at Cherry Street. (April 21, 2019) [ + - ] Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot in Grand Rapids' Heartside neighborhood Sunday evening, police say.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. S. Division Avenue and Cherry Street, south of the downtown area. A stretch of road there was shut down for about an hour and a half.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the shooting happened during an altercation, though it wasn't immediately clear what sparked the dispute.

A passerby told 24 Hour News 8 he was stopped at a red light when he saw a man wave a gun and then shoot another man who was lying on the ground in front of Degage MInistries, a homeless outreach program.

The victim was hospitalized. His condition was not known later Sunday evening.

Police didn't immediately release any details about a suspect. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.