Police: Man shot near downtown Grand Rapids

Posted: Apr 21, 2019 08:03 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 21, 2019 09:43 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot in Grand Rapids' Heartside neighborhood Sunday evening, police say.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. S. Division Avenue and Cherry Street, south of the downtown area. A stretch of road there was shut down for about an hour and a half.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the shooting happened during an altercation, though it wasn't immediately clear what sparked the dispute.

A passerby told 24 Hour News 8 he was stopped at a red light when he saw a man wave a gun and then shoot another man who was lying on the ground in front of Degage MInistries, a homeless outreach program.

The victim was hospitalized. His condition was not known later Sunday evening.

Police didn't immediately release any details about a suspect. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

