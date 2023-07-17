GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the last Dairy Queen locations in West Michigan is being passed to a fourth-generation owner next season.

The future of the ice cream shop on Walker Avenue near Lincoln Avenue became uncertain when third-generation owners Lynn and John Hunt announced they were retiring at the end of the 2023 season and looking for someone to buy it. The couple had owned the location for around 20 years and it had been in the family for more than 65.

On Saturday, the daughter’s owner Jessie Barwin announced it would stay open under her ownership, along with a business partner.

She said she started her career in human resources shortly before her parents announced their retirement and she thought she didn’t want to take it on.

“But the closer we got to it, the more I was like, ‘I don’t know if I can let go of it, either,'” she told News 8. “I just was so torn.”

The Grand Rapids Dairy Queen on Walker Avenue near Lincoln Avenue. (July 17, 2023)

Eventually, Kaitlin Franklin, a former employee who started at Dairy Queen at age 14, approached Barwin about buying it together. Franklin had also become a family friend and the proposal “reframed” the plan, Barwin said. She was encouraged that she would have “someone to help me … carry the mental load” of running a small business.

Barwin said the community response to her parents’ announcement also pushed her to take it on.

“We were taken aback to how many stories we were hearing. Stories from people that, ‘I worked there for my first job,’ or, ‘My grandma used to give me a quarter every day and I’d go down there on my summer break,'” she said. “The amount of stories from … the post and the announcement were truly heart-wrenching to read. Because I grew up there, my mom grew up there and we could feel everyone’s goodbye.”

She said it was an emotional time.

“I want to continue to be a business where those summertime memories are still happening,” she said.

The Grand Rapids Dairy Queen on Walker Avenue near Lincoln Avenue. (July 17, 2023)

Barwin is also excited — and nervous — to keep her family’s legacy going.

“I want my kids to know that it is important for you to work hard for your family and to work hard with your family and to give back to your community,” she said. “So the fact that I can keep something going … and potentially pass it down again to my family or Kaitlin’s family … it’s such a challenge that I’m willing to take because the reward would be so great.”

Her kids, ages 9 and 11, have started to help her open the ice cream shop. She started helping her parents when she was 11.

“It will be great to see them grow with it and see what their roles become as we go,” she said.

Dairy Queen will be open until the middle of October this season, so she said there’s still plenty of time to stop by and say goodbye to her parents. They plan on going on lots of vacations next year, Barwin said, but they’ll still be helping her out and answering phone calls.

She said she’s been grateful for the community’s response to the news.

“The response has only been amazing. They’ve only excited for us. They’re excited to meet Kaitlin. They’re excited for our employees. They’ve only been positive and that makes it feel so much better,” she said. “(It) feels like less of a challenge and more like. ‘We can do this.'”