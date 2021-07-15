Grand Rapids crews work to replace private lead pipes

Work has begun to start replacing private lead service lines in neighborhoods bounded by Franklin Street, Eastern Avenue, Hall Street and Jefferson Avenue. (courtesy Grand Rapids)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids has begun the work of replacing lead pipes using a United States Environmental Protection Agency grant.

The $5.1 million grant will be used to help replace around 1,600 private lead service lines, Grand Rapids said in a Thursday release. The project will take about four years to complete in what the city calls “Neighborhoods of Focus,” some of the oldest developed areas in the region.

Crews have already started replacing lead pipes in neighborhoods bounded by Franklin Street, Eastern Avenue, Hall Street and Jefferson Avenue. It will take six months to replace around 230 private lead service lines in those neighborhoods, the city said.

Replacing private lead service lines used to be the responsibility of the homeowner, but starting in 2017 Grand Rapids started replacing lines for eligible homeowners.

About 30% of all service lines in Grand Rapids are lead and about 54% of those are in neighborhoods of focus.

In 2014, the 49507 zip code ranked second in the state for the number of children age five or younger that had elevated blood lead levels in tests, the Healthy Homes Coalition of West Michigan found — though the main source of lead poisoning in Grand Rapids is lead-based paint in older homes.

The Grand Rapids water system has met the lead and copper requirements every year since testing started, the city said, but the pipes still need to be replaced.

“Collaborating with the city of Grand Rapids and investing in lead service line replacements will improve public health, create jobs and support economic growth,” Cheryl Newton, the acting U.S. EPA region 5 administrator said in the release. “EPA is excited to see this important work continue and is committed to working with the city to ensure that residents have safe water to drink.”