GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Monday morning crash in Grand Rapids is causing traffic light outages.

Just before 10 a.m., the city of Grand Rapids said its crews and Consumers Energy have been sent to the intersection of Eastern Avenue SE and Temple Street SE after a car crashed into a utility pole.

Several traffic signals are impacted by the power outage, the city said. It’s unclear how long the outage will last.

A map of the traffic lights that are impacted by the crash at Eastern Avenue SE and Temple Street SE on May 1, 2023. (Courtesy of the city of Grand Rapids)

It’s unknown what caused the crash and if anyone is hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.