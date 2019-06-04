Grand Rapids considers curbing fireworks use

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids officials have taken the first steps in rewriting the city's fireworks ordinance.

Tuesday morning, city commissioners got their first look at the revised plan, which would limit the use of fireworks to up to 12 days a year. Those days include the weekend before Memorial Day and the holiday itself, June 29 through July Fourth, Labor Day and the weekend before New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Eve itself.

Last year, state lawmakers passed legislation allowing communities that want to regulate fireworks the option to cut the number of days they're allowed from 30 to 12.

The city commission is expected to vote on the changes next week.