GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids pharmaceutical supplier will help finish bottles of monkeypox vaccine.

Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing said it has partnered with Denmark-based Bavarian Nordic to fill and finish its vaccine for smallpox and monkeypox. It said the deal was supported by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which is working to make more monkeypox vaccine doses available.

“We are happy to play our part and are proud to be in a position to support Bavarian Nordic and the U.S. Government with the monkeypox outbreak response,” GRAM President and CEO Tom Ross said in a Friday statement. “GRAM is putting forth all efforts possible to accelerate the manufacturing of the vaccine.”

In the finish and fill process, GRAM gets the vaccine into injectable vials. It’s common for major drugmakers to farm out finishing and filling.

GRAM, which has a facility along Front Avenue SW near Butterworth Street, says it recently added two more fill lines for a total of three, so it has plenty of capacity to handle the demand.

The company was previously contracted by the feds to help finish and fill Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine. It started that work in 2020 and in April of this year signed a $120 million contract with the government to continue it.