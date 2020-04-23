Grand Rapids company makes 360-degree face shields

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids label-printing company is using its business to help people on the frontlines of the pandemic.

Metas has created a 360-degree face shield and it can make 70 of them per second.

It’s a makeshift lampshade mask made from a recyclable plastic material, giving your eyes, nose and mouth full protection.

“So far, we’ve donated close to 2,000 of these,” said managing director Blake Middleton. “By the end of this month, we’re hoping to have donated close to 50,000. As we get more requests in, the capacity grows. So, our capacity is going to increase as requests come in.”

They’re able to make it so quickly because it’s much simpler in design. The company is trying to get this in the hands of as many health care workers as it can, anywhere it can.

“Got some of the west coast, they’ve got some on the east coast, they have some down south, they have some local in Grand Rapids with some health care providers,” he said. “I have dentist offices requesting them. I have people currently requesting samples so they can push them into the right peoples’ hands. So, they’re honestly all over the map right now.”

You can learn more about the fully reusable Simple Shield on the product’s website.

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS: