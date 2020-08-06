Grand Rapids company gets federal contract to prep COVID-19 vaccine doses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids medical manufacturer has been awarded a federal contract to help prepare and distribute coronavirus vaccines.

Grand Rapids Aseptic Manufacturing announced Thursday that it was picked to expand the nation’s fill/finish capacity so that vaccine doses could be sent out quickly once a formula earns emergency approval.

GRAM won’t be developing a vaccine. Rather, it will mix and package vaccines or other COVID-19 treatment therapies created by other companies to prepare them for delivery.

“We are extremely honored to be chosen to serve our country and help respond to the demands and challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic,” GRAM President and CEO Tom Ross said. “As a homegrown company with a strong culture built on teamwork and accountability, our team will confidently deliver the safest and highest-quality solutions that will ultimately be life-saving for the American people.”

The work will be done at GRAM’s 60,000-square-foot facility on Front Avenue SW south of Fulton Street.

Elsewhere in West Michigan, the Pfizer facility in Portage is already manufacturing a vaccine to go out if clinic trials prove successful. Pfizer is developing the vaccine alongside Germany-based BioNTech SE and has inked a $2 billion deal to deliver doses to the U.S. government.