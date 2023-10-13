GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids-based digital content management company is expanding, creating 55 new jobs.

Payload CMS, Inc. plans to add 1,600 square feet to its office on Stocking Avenue NW near 3rd Street to grow from 10 full-time workers to 65, according to a Thursday release from the governor’s office. The project is expected to generate 875,000 in capital investment.

Payload cited the local talent pool and Grand Rapids’ technology business community as one reason why it chose to grow here rather than places in California, Florida and New York.

“Payload is the tip of the spear that is turning Grand Rapids into the tech hub of the Midwest and putting this region’s technological prowess on the map globally,” Payload CEO James Mikrut said in a statement. “While the coasts are traditionally viewed as being more entrepreneurial in the tech space, we’ve built an amazing team from the ground up in Michigan, where we believe there is a strong pool of high-potential creatives who want to work on highly technical products, and we’re going to find them.”

The expansion was supported by a $302,500 performance-based grant approved by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.